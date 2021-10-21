Ananya Panday’s Interrogation in NCB Office| LIVE Updates: Actor Ananya Panday’s Mumbai home was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday morning. Now, the actor has been called for questioning following the Mumbai drug case. As per the reports, she was summoned on the basis of WhatsApp chats found on Aryan Khan’s phone, who has been arrested in the drug bust case. The officials seized her phone and laptop during the raid at her Mumbai home.Also Read - NCB Breaks Silence on Questioning Ananya Panday in Drugs Case After Aryan Khan's Arrest - Official Statement

The anti-drug agency also reached at Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat to conduct a raid in connection with the Mumbai drug case. Now, she has been called at the NCB office at 2 pm on Thursday afternoon for questioning. As per the NDTV report, the officials found Ananya Panday’s name in the Whatsapp chats of Aryan Khan. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat For Paperwork, Not For Raids

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea has been postponed to Tuesday (October 26). Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that the NCB has not been served a copy of the plea. Advocate Satish Maneshinde said that they have been served the copy electronically. The High Court rejected the video-conference hearing and will be taking up the bail hearing physically in court on Tuesday (October 26). Aryan’s lawyers were expected to plead the Bombay High Court on Thursday to hear his bail plea on an urgent basis. This comes a day after a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea citing that the 23-year-old was indulging in ‘illicit drug activities’ on a regular basis, and could commit an offence if released. Soon after the decision was out, Aryan moved an application in the Bombay High Court against the special NDPS court order. Also Read - Drugs Raids in Mumbai: Things That NCB Has Seized From Ananya Panday's Bandra Home

Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha also had their bail pleas rejected on Wednesday by the NDPS court. The special court heard the bail petitions of all the three accused in the drug case and rejected it observing that all the three acted in conspiracy with each other and that all of them are connected in the same thread. The judge also accepted NCB’s argument that all the accused are part of a large drug network.

In a 21-page order, the judge stated, “In the case at hand, material placed on record reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats, etc which shows the nexus of the applicant / accused no. 1 with suppliers and peddlers.” The order further added that Aryan’s WhatsApp chats give reference to ‘bulk quantity’ and ‘hard drugs’. “There is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances”, the order read.

On October 2, the NCB busted a rave party in Mumbai and 20 people so far have been arrested in connection with the case including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, among others.

While Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged at Arthur Road Jail, Munmun Dhamecha is lodged at the women’s prison in Byculla.

Check Live Updates on Ananya Pandey’s questioning in drugs case:

Live Updates

  • 3:50 PM IST

    Narcotics Control Bureau zonal chief Sameer Wankhede to interrogate Ananya Panday |One female NCB official will also be there with Ananya during the questioning in Aryan Khan drugs case.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    Ananya Panday Leaves For NCB After Being Summoned In Connection With Mumbai Drug Case

    Ananya Panday has left for the NCB office where she will be interrogated in connection with the Mumbai drug case. As per the reports, she was summoned on the basis of WhatsApp chats found on Aryan Khan’s phone, who has been arrested in the drug bust case. The officials seized her phone and laptop.

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Ananya Panday Summoned On Basis Of Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp Chats

    Actor Ananya Panday has been summoned by the anti-drug agency, NCB, on Thursday following the Mumbai drug case. As per the reports, she was summoned on the basis of WhatsApp chats found on Aryan Khan’s phone, who has been arrested in the drug bust case. The officials seized her phone and laptop and she is likely to appear at the NCB office on Thursday afternoon.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Ananya Panday’s Father Chunkey Panday Meets Lawyer?

    Chunkey Panday leaves from home to meet a lawyer after Ananya Panday is summoned by NCB in the Mumbai drug case. Her Mumbai home was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and she has been called for questioning, as per the officials. Now, she has been called at the NCB office at 2 pm on Thursday afternoon for questioning.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan To Not Celebrate His Birthday And Diwali This Year Amid Aryan Khan Arrest

    Shah Rukh Khan and his family are reportedly planning to not celebrate King Khan’s birthday and Diwali this year as they feel that Aryan Khan won’t be granted bail till then.

  • 2:27 PM IST

    Arthur Road Jail Authorities Checked Shah Rukh Khan’s Aadhar
    Card Before Entering

    The jail authorities checked SRK’s Aadhar card and other documents before he entered the premises. After verifying the documents, a token was given to him by prison officials, following which the superstar was allowed to meet his son Aryan Khan.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    NCB Seizes Ananya Panday’s Phone, Laptop; Raids At SRK’s
    Mannat

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during its raid at Ananya
    Panday’s Mumbai home seized her phone, and laptop.

  • 2:10 PM IST

    Aryan Khan’s Electronic Devices Need To Be Submit To NCB

    The NCB team had visited the residence of Shah Rukh Khan to give him a notice saying that any other electronic devices belonging to Aryan Khan need to be submitted to the agency for further investigation.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    NCB Team Did Not Meet Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan During Their Visit At Mannat

    The NCB team that visited Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial home did not meet King Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. According to the India Today report, the team went to the reception of the house where they met Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja. SRK and Gauri handed over the documents relating to Aryan Khan to Pooja. Post that, Pooja made some calls and signed the documents and them to the anti-drug probe team, following which they left.