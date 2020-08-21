Actor Ananya Panday is back on the sets and has begun shooting for Khaali Peeli, as per the reports. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a boomerang video as she gets back to work amid coronavirus lockdown. She captioned it, “Back at it. #SafetyFirst (sic)”. Also Read - Haryana Weekend Lockdown: All Offices, Non-essential Shops to Remain Shut on Saturdays, Sundays

In the video, the crew members can be seen clad in protective gear, PPE uniforms and are maintaining social distancing. The actor seems to be excited as she resumes shooting.

Check out the picture here:

Earlier, the makers of Khaali Peeli dropped the first look of the film. Ishaan Khattar and Ananya posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a mustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts.

The film was scheduled to hit theatres on June 12 this year. However, the release was inadequately postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has several projects in her kitty right now. She will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, and shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s next. She also stars opposite Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in his next film, tentatively titled Fighter.

She debuted this year in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Student of the Year,’ which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world. Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.