Actor Ananya Panday wished her bestie Suhana Khan on her 20th birthday. The actor took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before photo of herself posing with her dear friend and wrote a beautiful caption alongside. Ananya expressed how she misses being with Suhana these days when most people are not stepping out of their homes to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus. Also Read - Looking For Make-up Tips? Check SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan's Instagram Profile

Suhana and Ananya share a lovely bond. They have been together since childhood and consider their bond truly pure and precious. Apart from Ananya and Suhana, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is the third member of the group. So beautiful is their friendship that they used to call themselves Charlie’s Angels during childhood. The same bond reflected in the birthday special post for Suhana that Ananya made: “the two things I miss the most – the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! 🥺🥺🥺 happy 20th bday Sue 😨🥳 but u will be my little baby forever ❤️” (sic) Also Read - Suhana Khan's Lockdown Photoshoot by Mom Gauri Khan, Sans Any Hair Styling And Makeup, Looks Glamorous - See Viral Photos

The picture that Ananya shared on Instagram is from their Alibaug trip. Suhana’s father Shah Rukh Khan owns a sprawling property there and the family uses it to party and spend some quality time during quick getaways. This year, the Khan family celebrated New Year 2020 at Alibaug and Ananya’s family joined them. Both Ananya and Suhana look stunning in the picture with a gorgeous backdrop of a sunset.

Meanwhile, Suhana is gearing up for her Bollywood debut and is taking formal training in acting from New York. Her acting skills were also praised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi. While Ananya has already made a successful entry in Bollywood already. After debuting with Student of The Year 2, Ananya did Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan and impressed the audience. She is now busy with Khaali Peeli that features Ishaan Khatter and has also bagged another Dharma Productions film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.