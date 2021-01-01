Actor Ananya Panday is currently in the Maldives, ringing in the New Year festivities with her new special friend Ishaan Khatter. The duo left for their New Year vacay a few days back and they have been posting some stunning pictures from the Maldives ever since. On January 1, as Ananya welcomed the new morning, she also took a dip in the sea wearing a striking floral-printed bikini. Ananya’s beach style perfectly matched her quirky personality Also Read - Ananya Panday Looks Glamorous in New Photos as She Welcomes New Year in The Maldives With Ishaan Khatter

Ananya shared photos of herself coming out from the pool while making poses for the camera. She looked lovely. The actor shared the set of photos with a caption that read, “Looking on the brighter side 🌻 #Hello2021” (sic) Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Amitabh Bachchan And Kareena Kapoor, How Bollywood Celebs Rang in New Year 2021

In her previous posts, Ananya shared her other beach looks. In one picture, she could be seen wearing a bright orange dress while in the other, she strutted in floral co-ords while posing on the white Maldivian sand. Ananya is slowly emerging as quite a fashionista and this was definitely one of her most stylish looks ever.

This is probably the first time that the actor decided to welcome a new year away from her parents. Ananya and Ishaan were recently seen in the movie Khaali Peeli. However, the speculations of their relationship started doing the rounds only after they were spotted visiting Katrina Kaif’s house together for a Christmas party last month. What do you think of their chemistry?