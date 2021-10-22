Ananya Panday agreed to procure drugs for Aryan: Actor Ananya Panday was asked to record her statement in a drugs case for the second day in a row by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The actor reached the Mumbai office of the anti-narcotics agency on Friday at around 2:30 pm. A report published in India Today mentioned that NCB is focussing on probing Ananya’s alleged links with the peddlers. The report mentioned NCB sources revealing that Ananya agreed to procure ganja for Aryan as per the chats extracted by the agency.Also Read - Ananya Panday at NCB Office LIVE: Actor Reaches NCB Office With Father Chunky Panday - Second Day of Questioning

The news portal wrote, “According to sources, the NCB showed Ananya Panday her chats with Aryan Khan where Aryan had asked her if arrangements for drugs could be made. To this, Ananya replied, ‘I will raise’ the matter. When confronted, Ananya said she was just joking with Aryan Khan.” The agency has been claiming that Aryan is a regular consumer of drugs and he had talked to Ananya about drugs on WhatsApp regularly. Also Read - NCB Breaks Silence on Questioning Ananya Panday in Drugs Case After Aryan Khan's Arrest - Official Statement

Ananya was first called in for questioning in the case on Thursday, October 21. She was questioned for around 2 hours 30 minutes after which the actor was asked to leave citing the authorities’ rules following which no woman can be held back or asked to stay for any proceedings after the sunset. On Friday, the 22-year-old actor was asked to reach the agency’s office by 11 am. However, Ananya and her father Chunky Panday reached there by 2:30 pm. Also Read - Drugs Raids in Mumbai: Things That NCB Has Seized From Ananya Panday's Bandra Home

If the NCB is not satisfied with the questioning today, then Ananya might be called for another round of questioning tomorrow, on Saturday. Aryan was arrested in the same case on October 3, Sunday after the NCB reportedly busted an alleged rave party. Follow the LIVE UPDATES on Ananya Pandey being questioned in the case here.