Mumbai: Ananya Panday's grandmother and Chunkey Panday's mother, Snehlata Pandey on Saturday morning. The father-daughter actor duo was spotted arriving at the residence. Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday was also snapped outside the house along with her younger daughter Rysa.

Following the news of Chunkey Panday's mother's demise, several other celebrities also visited to pay their last tribute. Among these celebrities were Deanne Panday, Neelam Kothari and her husband Sameer Soni, Shabina Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan, politician Bhai Jagtap and Baba Siddique.

On Women's Day this year, Ananya had shared a picture with her grandmother and talked about how she influenced her life. Praising her grandmom, Ananya had written, "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. my Dadi and Nani – happy Women's day to my best. and happy Women's day to all the lovely ladies out there – you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock."

Ananya had also wished her grandmother on her birthday in 2019 in a cute way. She shared a video featuring her grandmom shaking leg on ‘Jawani song’ “happy birthday to my forever jawan Dadi!!! 83 and still rocking – and on my song!!! How special is that,” she wrote.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.