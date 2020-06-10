Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan are Best Friends Forever and whenever Suhana is in Mumbai, they never leave a chance to hang out and party together. However, Ananya does miss Suhana when she is away in New York. In a recent interview, SOTY 2 actor opened about her bond with Suhana, favourite memory and kid brother AbRam Khan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Concerned Over Growing Old? Here is The Truth

The two have grown up together and have gone to each and every class together. She said, "My favourite memory would be when we were younger, Suhana and I would do every class together, we have done ballet together, we have done Kathak together, we have done art class together. We have gone to New York Film Academy together and Suhana and I would do everything together and that's my favourite memory."

Revealing that AbRam holds a special place to her, she said, “I think my favourite memory of AbRam would actually be when he saw the trailer of Student of the Year 2. I think someone told him, Suhana or someone, and he was so excited. Like he came to my house and he kept pointing to the screen and he was like that’s you, that’s you, and he kept like replaying my part. I love AbRam, like I just love kids in general but AbRam will always be like my favourite child, and we get along really well we have so much fun.”

On the work front, the actress will be seen in “Khaali Peeli” co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She also shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar’s Bollywood debut feature. On the other hand, Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she is already a star with immense fan following.