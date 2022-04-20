Ananya Pandey Takes The Internet by Storm With Her Hot Bikini Pics, Fans Say, 'Uff'

Ananya Pandey Shares Throwback Bikini Picture: Actor Ananya Pandey set the internet ablaze as the actor shared a throwback picture in a navy blue bikini from her Gehraiyaan days. Ananya looked alluring while she flaunted her svelte figure as she teamed it with an orange robe. In no time actor’s childhood buddies, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor reacted to her scorching look in the sexy bikini. Check out Ananya’s post on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya to Debut With SRK's Daughter Suhana - Check Official Tweet That Big B Deleted Later

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)



Ananya Hailed by Her Girl Gang!

While posting her picture from the Goa schedule of Gehraiyaan the actor captioned her post as, "when continuity pictures aren't so bad 🤪 throwback to Gehraiyaan dayzzz 🌊 💛." Suhana and Shanaya were among the first ones to react on Ananya's sensuous bikini look. Suhana commented, "Oh wowwww." Shanaya impressed by her pals tempting picture wrote,"😍anne." Other celebs like Anita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Uff Uff!," while Maheep Kapoor commented, "🔥🔥🔥."

Ananya Was Once Trolled, Body-Shamed!

Ananya has often been on the receiving end of trolls and body shamed in the past. However, her latest post in a bikini got netizens go gaga over her hot look. The actor became a meme material when one of her statements on struggle of star kids got misconstrued during a round table interaction with Rajeev Masand and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Check out the fan comments on Ananya’s post:

Ananya to Reunite With Siddhant Chaturvedi!

Ananya who was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The actor will also be reuniting with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan produced by Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. The film will be directed by debutant Arjun Varain and also stars The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav.

