Another Bollywood personality passes away in 2020 at a very early age. Action director Parvez Khan, who is known for his work in Baazigar, Khiladi, Andhadhun and Badlapur, died after a massive heart attack on Monday. He was 55. Parvez Khan's death was confirmed by Hansal Mehta on Twitter. He wrote, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in 'Shahid' where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!"



Parvez was rushed to Ruby Hospital after he complained of chest pain, his longtime associate Nishant Khan told PTI. “He suffered a major heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He didn’t have any health issues but felt chest pain last night,” Nishant said. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who worked with Parvez in the National Award winning 2013 drama Shahid, said the action director was extremely skillful with his work.

Khan has worked in the industry since 1986. He started his career by assisting action director Akbar Bakshi in films like Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi, Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar and Bobby Deol-starrer Soldier.

It was with Ram Gopal Varma’s Ab Tak Chhappan in 2004 that he started working independently and went on to have a long-standing collaboration with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in films like Johnny Gaddaar in 2007, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Agent Vinod in 2012 and Badlapur, featuring Varun Dhawan.

Parvez Khan is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

Another filmi brother passes on.. #ParvezKhan a prominent and highly proficient action director of indian cinema was a great guy and a ‘dildaar’. God bless his soul and give the family strength to bear the grave loss #RIPhttps://t.co/fPjZzf1BCo — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 27, 2020

The late action director’s upcoming project is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Dibakar Banerjee’s film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.