Mumbai: The legal troubles for actor Salman Khan don't seem to end anytime soon! A new case is now being heard in the court against the superstar which relates to him allegedly assaulting a journalist for clicking him on the streets of Mumbai. As reported by news agency ANI, Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday issued a process against the actor and his bodyguard Mohammed Nawaz Iqbal Shaikh and asked them to appear before it on April 5.

Both the actor and his bodyguard have been charged under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The case dates back to 2019 when a TV journalist filed a private complaint against Salman and his bodyguard after being allegedly threatened and insulted for doing his work.

The magistrate issued the process against the two accused citing the 'self speaking material on record, positive police report and other material on record.' He said the prima facie substance in the allegations made in the complaint is enough to support the claim and therefore, the proceedings stand valid.

Salman Khan new legal case: Court says enough grounds to start proceedings against the actor

As reported by Hindustan Times, the Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan said, “The matter was referred to D N Nagar police station for investigation under section 202 of CrPC (Postponement of issue of the process), the police have informed that the offences under section 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code are made out against accused persons. Keeping in view the self speaking material on record, positive police report and other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons for the offences under sections 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Hence, I am satisfied to issue process against the accused persons.”

Salman Khan allegedly assaults a TV journalist on road

Ashok Pandey, a TV journalist, had made a complaint before the court alleging that on April 24, 2019, he was filming Salman was the actor was cycling on the streets o Mumbai but not without taking permission from his bodyguard who agreed to let him film the actor. However, Pandey said Salman got irked and allegedly asked his bodyguard to thrash him. The journalist accused the actor of assaulting him and thrashing his phone. Pandey reportedly reached out to the local police who didn’t hear his plea and dismissed it saying nothing happened.

The court has now initiated a process in the case after a lot of delay due to COVID-19. However, Pandey sees this as a fresh ray of hope. “Due to COVID-19 the matter got delayed, I was pursuing it since the day the incident took place and finally, I am happy the court has taken cognizance of my complaint and issued process against the actor,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salman is already fighting a long legal battle in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case that will now be heard in the Rajasthan High Court.