Bollywood director Nishikant Kamat passed away today at the age of 50 due to Chronic Liver disease that he was suffering from the last two years. He has been critical for the last few days and has been admitted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has expressed his sadness in a conversation with ETimes after the death of the Drishyam director. He spoke about Nishikant and their meetings in the past. He also mentioned that he was a down to earth person.

Anees Bazmee said, "I am really saddened to hear about Nishikant. He was a good friend and a very down to earth man! We met several times in my office and chatted long about cinema and scripts. I pray may his soul rest in peace and may God bless the family with immense strength to overcome this heartbreaking time."

The AIG hospital has released a statement after Nishikant's demise and mentioned that he passed away at 4.24 pm. He was admitted to the hospital after he was detected with jaundice, abdominal distention, followed by Chronic Liver ailment and some secondary infections. The official statement also revealed that the director developed respiratory failure and hypotension, which led to multiple organ failure.

The filmmaker ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with the film Mumbai Meri Jaan and went on to helm critically acclaimed films such as Drishyam, Madaari, Fugay, Madaari, Force among others. He has also acted in John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome. He has also acted in Bhavesh Joshi starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. He is also directing a project titled Darbadar that is scheduled for 2022 release.

