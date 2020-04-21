Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan has won many hearts with her stellar performance in all the three films. The multi-talented actor often leaves fans smitten with her gorgeous and bubbly looks. Making jaws drop with her beautiful no makeup look, Radhika can be seen sitting with her piano as she gets sunkissed during the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Radhika Madan's Nachan Nu Jee Karda Clip 'That Didn't Make it to Final Cut' of Angrezi Medium is Too Funny to Miss

In the photo, she can be seen clad in a white shirt and dungaree denims as she enjoys some sun rays coming inside through her window. With absolutely no makeup and hair tied in a ponytail, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the photo, she said, "Got a pocket full of sunshine!" (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Got a pocket full of sunshine!🌞🙃 A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Apr 20, 2020 at 5:45am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium. The film featured Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia. Radhika essayed the role of Irrfan’s teenage daughter named Tarika in Angrezi Medium who wants to study abroad.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Radhika shared she began her readings with Irrfan much before the shoot kick-started and the first time she met him, she called him ‘papa.’

She also received a special validation for her acting capabilities on Saturday evening when Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note to her, appreciating her performance in Angrezi Medium.

Before Angrezi Medium, Radhika worked in films Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota with Abhimanyu Dasani and in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakhaa with Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.