Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh commented on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut being allotted Y-level security by the Centre on the recommendation of the Himachal Pradesh government. Deshmukh talked to news agency ANI and expressed that the actor insulted the state and yet got protection from the Centre that didn't set the right example.

The HM mentioned that the state of Maharashtra doesn't just belong to its government but it also belongs to the opposition parties and the general public and everyone should have spoken in one voice against what Kangana said.

Deshmukh's statement read: "It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra, are being given 'Y' level security by Centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP & the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra: Maharashtra HM" (sic)

On Monday morning, the Centre approved Y-level security for Kangana and deployed state police team outside her residence in Manali. A separate team of health officials was also sent to her home to test her and her sister Rangoli Chandel for COVID-19. The actor had earlier announced in a video on Twitter that she will be landing in Mumbai on September 9. Kangana challenged the authorities and the naysayers to stop her from entering the city after Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said that she should not be coming back to Mumbai if she thinks that the Mumbai Police can’t ensure her safety.

Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai attacked by the BMC?

Earlier today, Kangana uploaded another video and claimed that a BMC team allegedly entered her production office Manikarnika Films and threatened to demolish the building on Tuesday. She wrote on Twitter and mentioned, “ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं Slightly smiling face”, adding, “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property Slightly smiling face” (sic)

(These are the visuals of my office in Mumbai. I have worked hard over 15 years to have a production house of my own but now, it seems like the BMC is adamant to break my dream. A few BMC workers entered the office building today and started to do some measurements forcefully. They also harassed my neighbours and when they retorted, they told them that they would have to take the brunt of what the ‘madam’ has done. I am informed that they are demolishing my property tomorrow.)

I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

“Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh”

In his statement to the media, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, JR Thakur, said, “Actor Kangana Ranaut is the daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat & take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today.”

Kangana Ranaut vs Sanjay Raut

On Sunday, Kangana released another video in a response to Raut’s derogatory statement in which he called the actor a ‘haramkhor ladki’. An angry Kangana addressed the video to the Shiv Sena MP and asked him to learn to respect women, and not stop her from entering a city that belongs to the entire country. She said, “Aap Maharashtra nahi hai, Sanjay ji’ (Dear Sanjay, you are not Maharashtra). She added that by insulting her, he has encouraged the backward mentality of those who think that women shouldn’t speak for their rights or challenge the administration.

Raut refused to apologise saying ‘I will think about it’ if Kangana apologises for her tweet in which she compared the state of Mumbai’s administration with that of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.