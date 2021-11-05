30 Years of Lamhe: Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s Lamhe is celebrating 30 years today and actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to dedicate a beautiful note to the film. The actor starred with Sridevi in the movie that broke many records at the Box Office and became one of the iconic films in the history of Hindi cinema. Lamhe was also a special film since it cemented Anil and Sridevi’s position as an iconic jodi on-screen. On Friday, while celebrating 30 years of the YRF film, Anil wrote how he decided to take a ‘leap of faith’ with this film.Also Read - Viral Video: 63-Year-Old Dancing Dadi Grooves to Sridevi’s Navrai Majhi, Her Energy Wows The Internet | Watch

Sharing a string of pictures from the film, the actor wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra's best 'Lamhe'…So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe (sic)."

Lamhe released in 1991. In the film, Viren falls for Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren. The film marked the second collaboration between Sridevi and Chopra, and went on to become a strong film in the resumes of both Anil and Sridevi.

Currently, Anil is busy shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in important roles. The film is set for release next year.