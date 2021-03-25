On Sunita Kapoor’s birthday, actor and husband Anil Kapoor has gifted a swanky new car to his wife as a special birthday gift. The AK vs AK actor has gifted a black Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs 1 crore. The car sports the iconic logo of the company. The paparazzi outside the actor’s home got a good look at their new car. Also Read - Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Doing A Remix Of Anil Kapoor's Film & More

Check Out The Pictures of The Car Here:

Earlier in the day, Anil had shared a birthday wish for Sunita. Sharing a slew of photos, he wrote, “To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh…We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you…You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever …Happy Birthday…Love You Always.” Also Read - List of People NOT Invited to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding in Alibaug on Sunday

Sunita commented on the post, “Love you to eternity and beyond.”

Sonam Kapoor also posted an adorable wish and wrote, “Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have been married for 36 years and they have three kids – Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.