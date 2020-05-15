The world is reeling under the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Media & Entertainment industry has also been deeply impacted by the current pandemic. The degrees may perhaps vary but the uncertainty is being felt by one and all. While some may dwell about the present there are others like Naik Naik and Company, who believe in looking ahead and embracing the future with optimism and positivity. Also Read - No Intimate Scenes in Films From Now on? India And Other Countries to Release New Guidelines For Shooting Post COVID-19 Period

Naik Naik and Co's web series aptly titled 'Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn; that premieres this evening is a platform exclusively focused on and for the industry. The platform aims to bring together people and influencers from across the Media & Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on the real issues but more importantly on how do we overcome this and maximise the future i.e. how do we Revive, Rediscover, Reinvent and Rebuild.

Megastar and living legend Amitabh Bachchan will be giving the opening prelude to the web-series that launches at 6:30 pm this evening, Friday.

The First Episode titled ‘Revive, Relive, Rebuild—the optimistic view’ speaks for itself. It opens the weekend to a journey of deep insights and introspection and a vision for the road ahead.

To kickstart the Series, Naik Naik and Co… has an impressive line-up of panelists for the premiere show tonight. Each of them is dynamic and brings with them a wealth of experience. They have walked the path of reviving, reliving, and rebuilding over the years and there could not be a more apt panel than this.

Mr. Anil Kapoor, actor par excellence and producer, Kabir Khan, Director, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Content, Digital and Gaming at Reliance Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada, CMD Pen India Limited, JD Majethia, Actor, Producer Director, Hats Off Production, Chairman IFTPC, Ms. Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures and Anjum Rajabali, Executive Committee Member, Screen Writers Association.

You can check out the discussion live at www.facebook.com/naiknaikandcompany

Note: This is a press release