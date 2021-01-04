On the New Year 2021, the makers of Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor announced the project and since then it is making all kinds of buzz on social media. Now, as per the Filmfare reports, actor Tripti Dimri, who played the lead role in Laila Majnu, has been roped in for the project opposite Ranbir. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture With Rumoured BF Vicky Kaushal's Reflection, Fans Are Baffled

The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Some big and popular names had auditioned for this role. Sara Ali Khan had also auditioned for the movie but the makers were quite impressed with Tripti's work and audition tape. They thought she would bring that freshness to the character and a young appeal."

The ensemble cast of the film includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and, Bobby Deol in the pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Tripti, on the work front, impressed the audience with her stellar performance in Laila Majnu and Anushka Sharma produced Bulbbul.

Apart from Animal, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia.

The couple celebrated their New Year in Ranthambore along with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Last month, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir confessed, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

