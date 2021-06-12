Mumbai: Actor Anita Hassanandani broke her silence on reports of quitting acting after giving birth to her son Aaravv. Denying the rumours, she said that she is not quitting ‘her first love acting’. Clarifying further, she said that she will ‘resume work’ when she is ready. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready.” Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Anita talked about ‘relinquishing’ her work’ to ‘focus on being a mother to her son’. However, she had did not hint at anything about quitting her 21-year-old acting career, contrary to few media reports. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani Quits Acting, Says ‘I Decided Whenever I Would Have Child, I Would Let Go Of My Work’

According to an interview she gave to ETimes, Anita Hassanandani had said: “I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So, it’s not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Anita Hassanandani Backs Naagin 3 Fame Says, 'Truth Will Be Out Soon'

It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING

I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready 🌈💫❤️ — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

Also Read - Anita Hassanandani Shares Intimate Kiss With Hubby Rohit Reddy But Someone is 'Watching Over'

Anita Hassanandani along with her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby boy Aaravv in February, earlier this year.

The actor rose to fame with TV serials such as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, among others. She became a household name from Ekta Kapoor’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she played the role of Shagun Arora and Naagin 3. She has also starred in a couple of films like Krishna Cottage, Taal, Madhoshi among many others, and participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9 along with her husband Rohit, which aired in 2019.