Actor Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is a beach baby and is giving us major fitness goals. In the latest Instagram post. She points out the fact of loving your body and being comfortable in it. She also adds the parameters of our body should only be decided by us and one should not let anyone make them feel ashamed about what they decide or put on their body.

In the video, she can be seen running o the beach shore and it will give you the right kind of fitness goals. Sharing the strong post, she wrote, "A feel good 15k today. Loving your body is about being comfortable in your body, and only you get to set the parameters of that. Only you get to decide what that looks like, and only you know where the finish line is. Never let anyone make you feel ashamed about what you decide, or don't decide, to put on your body. PS – video isn't from today. (sic)"

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she posted a video where she can be seen hopping and jumping around the beach at a picturesque location on Selena Gomez’s song Dance Again. She captioned it, “When you can hear the beach calling you. (sic)”



Ankita Konwar is born in Guwahati and is a fitness enthusiast. She often shares workout videos and romantic pictures with her husband Milind Soman.