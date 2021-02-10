Bollywood and TV actor Ankita Lokhande is wiping-off mid-week blues with her mesmerising video as she grooves on the popular track ‘Are Re Are’ from the Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’. Clad in a dark grey gown and being sun-kissed, she gives out amazing expressions on the song and it will definitely make you fall in love with her all over again. Also Read - Instagram Algorithm Will No Longer Support Reels with Tiktok Watermark

With her hair kept natural, she glammed it up with subtle makeup, kohled up eyes and a dash of lipgloss. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Of all the things you wear. Your expression is the most important. (sic)” Fans commented with heart and fire emojis on her post. Also Read - Nick Jonas Congratulates His 'Beautiful Wife' Priyanka Chopra For 'Unfinished', Says 'You All Going To Love This'

Earlier, she sensuously grooved to ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ in sheer yellow saree. Her video was loved by her fans and flooded comments section with appreciating remarks. She captioned it, “#Thought An artist will always be an artist whether they perform on small or big screen ..OR An Instagram reel @madhuridixitnene forever fan of urs Ma’am. (sic)”

In the last few days, she has been sharing Instagram reels video and fans can’t stop gushing over her gorgeous looks.

Meanwhile, Ankita has been vocal seeking justice for her former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been supporting his family throughout their fight.

