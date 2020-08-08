Thousands of fans have taken over social media to demand justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead at his apartment and Mumbai Police declared it a case of suicide. However, the fans have been suspecting a foul play in the actor’s death. Now, nearly two months after the incident, the CBI, following a nationwide outrage, has taken over the case and the probing has begun. This has given new hope to the fans and the family members of the late actor. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Money Laundering Case: ED Questions Actor For 9 Hours, Siddharth Pithani to be Grilled Today

On Friday night, hashtag #Warrior4SSR became one of the top trends on Twitter in India and it included those who are ready to stand up for the late actor after his death. While many fans and even SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted pictures holding a placard that read 'We Will Win,' the late actor's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande did something more special. While joining the silent protest on social media, the actor shared a photo of herself holding a frame of SSR's late mother. The gesture instantly won the hearts of fans who sent best wishes to Ankita and prayed for her strength in these difficult times.

Another close friend of the late actor, Kriti Sanon also made a special post and wrote a few lines that looked like indirect support from her side. Kriti talked about having faith, patience and believing that the sun will rise after windy days in a short poem that she shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram 🌪🌦🌤☀️ #Patience A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 7, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Meanwhile, the CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and five others including her family members, former business manager Shruti Modi in the abetment to suicide case that was initially filed by SSR’s father KK Singh at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna. The SC has scheduled the second hearing of the petition filed by Rhea seeking the transfer of the FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai for August 11. The Jalebi actor is also being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case based on the FIR filed in Patna. On Friday, she was questioned for nine hours along with Shruti who stayed up at the Mumbai office of the ED for around six hours.