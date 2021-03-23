Actor Ankita Lokhande recently opened up about facing the casting couch twice in the Indian film industry. She revealed once when she was just starting out and the second time when she was a successful television actor and was looking for a transition to films. Ankita recalled the first time, she was called in to audition for a South film and was asked to ‘compromise’ but she walked out as she was determined to make it in films on the basis of her talent. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said that the first incident happened when she was too young. Also Read - Bungalow Aside, Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan's Bathroom Alone Looks Like a Modern-Day Castle| See Pics

She was asked to compromise if she wanted the role in the film. She said, “I was so smart, I was alone in that room and was 19 or 20 years old, and asked him, ‘Which type of compromise does your producer want? Do I have to go for parties or dinners?’” She was outright asked to ‘sleep with the producer’. She said, “And the moment he said it, maine uski band baja di thi (I took him to task). I told him, ‘I think your producer wants a girl to sleep with, not a very talented girl to work with.’ And I left from there. He then apologized and said he will try to take me to his film. But I said, ‘If you try and take me in also, I’m not interested in your film.” Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 4: Massive Decline on Monday, Film Collects Rs 10.23 crore



The second incident took place when she was a popular face of the TV industry. She said, “When I got back again into films, I felt it again, just shaking hands with that person. I don’t want to take names, he was a big actor. I got those vibes, and I quickly got my hands away from him. I knew it, ab mera yahaan nahi hoga (it will not work out for me), because it is a give and takes thing. I understood and I left from there because it was not for me.”

Meanwhile, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was also seen in a supporting role in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3.