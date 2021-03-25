Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was in a six-year-long relationship before they call it quit. The Manikarnika actor finally opened up about his death and how it affected her. She revealed that for the first few days, she could not come to the terms with Sushant’s death but people online were judging her for not immediately dedicating a social media post for the late actor. Also Read - In Loving Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, Benches in Australia’s Park Named After Late Actor

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said that she does not have the guts to use RIP along with a picture of Sushant. She was quoted as saying, “People started judging me on not putting his picture on the same day he was gone. What do you expect from us? Koi apna chala jaata hai toh hum kya photo daalte hai (Do you put up a photo immediately after a loved one dies)? You won’t believe, till today, I have not ever posted any pictures of Sushant with ‘RIP’. I have no guts to put something like that for him. Because I can’t say, ‘rest in peace, Sushant.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Facing Casting Couch, Says 'I Was Asked To Sleep With Producer'



She further said that sometimes she feels that she can talk to him. “This thing will always be with me, Sushant ka jaana (his death). Now I have come to that point where I am normal. But we all have gone through so much — his family, me and my parents. I think the whole world was crying for him. Yesterday, there was this lady who came up to me and she was just crying. And sometimes I just feel like I can talk to him. So I was telling him, ‘tumhare liye dekho log kitna…tumse kitna pyaar karte the (see how much everyone loved you)”, she said.

In June last year, Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. After his death, Ankita visited his father and sisters to pay condolence to the family. However, she gave a miss to his funeral as she said that she could not see him like that.