Actor Ankita Lokhande has released the official registration documents of her flat and the details of the EMIs being deducted from her bank account after a statement by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday evening. In the statement, the probing agency mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput had been paying the EMIs of the flat in which Ankita is residing.

ED's statement, as released by news agency ANI, read, "EMI of a flat where Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant's bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant's name."

Soon after the statement went viral and Ankita's name cropped up in the entire ED investigation, the actor shared a copy of the registration certificate that shows the house registered in her name, and the screenshots of her bank account statements that show she has been giving her own EMIs every month.

Ankita’s post read, “Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi’s being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say🙏 #justiceforssr” (sic)

SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, and his friend Mahesh Shetty commented on the post to praise Ankita for always being strong and independent.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering case filed against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members, and a few others who were named in the FIR filed by SSR’s father KK Singh in Patna.