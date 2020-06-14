Actor Ankita Lokhande expressed shock over the news of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s demise. The actor had worked with Sushant in Zee TV’s show Pavitra Rishta and they also dated each other for a few years. Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan on Sunday. When IndiaTV called up Ankita and informed her about the news, she simply said ‘what’ and put the phone down. Ankita, like the rest of the country, couldn’t believe the news and hung up. Also Read - Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, His Servant Informs The Police

Sushant’s servant informed the police after he found his dead body hanging to the ceiling of his room. The Bandra police are currently at the actor’s residence in Bandra. The actor was 34. No suicide note has been found at his house by the police. The probe is still on.

Sushant had been doing well professionally and was dating actor Rhea Chakraborty who was recently spotted taking a walk on the roads of Mumbai. The actor’s former manager Disha Salian also reportedly committed suicide a few days back. May his soul rest in peace!