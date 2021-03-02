After asking the Sushant Singh Rajput fans to take a step back and stop abusing her on social media everytime she puts up a happy post, actor Ankita Lokhande also revealed that she has suffered depression in the past. The actor shared an emotional video on Instagram on Monday, asking all his followers to let her live in peace because it’s not her fault that Sushant has passed away and it’s not her fault that they separated after six years of relationship. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Releases Explosive Video For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans, Says ‘Gaali Mat Dijiye’

Ankita, who has been uploading many IGTV videos and videos of her lip-synching to a certain song, said that she remained silent when she was suffering in life. The Pavitra Rishta star said that she only had the support of her family members and a few fans when she was dealing with a lot of emotional stress in life. “Main bhi depression se guzar chuki hoon lekin maine shayad inn cheezon ko jataya nahi. Main bhi bohot buri haalat mein thi. Mujhe bhi takleef hui. Mujhe bhi bohot rona aaya tha (I, too, have gone through depression in the past but I chose to not speak about it. I, too, was immensely depressed and was living in a bad shape. I, too, was hurt. I, too, had cried my heart out), she said. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Her Hip-Hop Video, Fans Ask 'What Was That'

Ankita also said that she’s dragged into all the conversations related to SSR while she was the first one to have stood up with the late actor’s family in June last year when he died. “Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has their own motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his own way. How am I responsible for that? Why am I being abused for it? What have I done wrong in all this?). You don’t know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she said.