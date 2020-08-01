Continuing her stand on the death of ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande said that the late actor was always cautious of planning ahead in life and nothing could force him to end his own life. In her latest interview with Aaj Tak, the Manikarnika star recalled a conversation about suicide that happened in the past. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant Singh Rajput 'Can't Commit Suicide' in a Moving Interview 45 Days After His Death

Ankita and Sushant dated each other for around six years and recalling a conversation from the same time, she said that SSR told her how suicide is the worst decision ever. She said that they were discussing someone who had died by the suicide then and the late actor had said that if the thought of ending his own life ever crosses his mind, he will take only 15 minutes to get rid of that.

"I don't know where this depression talk came from but I can't believe this can happen. He was a strong man. Ek din hum kisike suicide ke baare mein baat kar rahe they, he told me agar mere dimag mein aise khayal aye toh main 15 minutes mein khud ko thik kar lunga. Suicide bohot galat cheez hai woh kehta tha (We were talking about someone who had died by suicide, he told me that 'if ever such a thought came across my mind, I would fix myself in just 15 minutes. Suicide is wrong)" said Ankita.

The Pavitra Rishta actor has been maintaining in all her interviews that she refuses to believe that SSR could take his own life. She has asserted that the late actor always led a planned life and he had already planned to begin organic farming and making short films in case he didn’t find work in the industry. Ankita added that he had seen the worst in life and never thought of dying then.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.