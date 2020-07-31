45 days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died, his former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande has come out to say that the late actor could be anything, not depressed. The actor registered her official statement with the Patna Police on Thursday night and mentioned that SSR could not possibly take his own life. In an interview with Republic TV later, she explained how Sushant had gone through a far tougher time when they were in a relationship and he had struggled through a lot to make a life that he wanted for himself, so when he finally had everything, he couldn’t just leave that behind and die by suicide. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case Update: Bihar Govt Backs Sushant Singh Rajput's Father in Supreme Court, to Oppose Transfer Petition Filed by Actor

"Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy. How much ever I know him, he wasn't a depressed guy," Ankita said, adding that she always knew SSR the closest and she knows that he used to keep a diary where he always kept writing. The actor said that he had his life planned for the next five years and never once did he try to think of ending his own life.

Ankita explained on the channel how hearing people calling Sushant a mentally weak person is 'heartbreaking'. "I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary… He had his five-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like 'depression' are used after his name… it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone 'bipolar' is a big thing," she said.

The Manikarnika star went on to say that no one knows who Sushant was and how he used to live his life. She said he made her learn a lot of things and when she looks at people writing their own version of ‘how depressed he was’ today, it causes a heartbreak. Ankita added that Sushant was aware of how even the best could never survive in the industry and therefore, he had a plan B in life. She revealed that SSR used to find happiness in small things and he was clear that if he didn’t get what he wanted in the movies, he was going to do organic farming and make short films. “He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don’t know what the situation was… but I will keep repeating this. I don’t want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration,” Ankita reiterated.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that they found him hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. SSR’s father, on Tuesday, lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment of suicide. The actor has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai. Both the state police are investigating the matter.