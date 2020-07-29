Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was interrogated by Bihar Police on Wednesday. During the questioning, she revealed details about the conversation she had with the late actor during the release of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019. During the long chat with her, he opened up about his relationship with actor Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - 'Gold Digger'! After Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files FIR, Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Rhea Chakraborty

During the chat, Sushant wished her for her debut film and got very emotional. As per the sources, he told Ankita that he is 'quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him." The sources also claim that she went to Patna twice after the actor's demise and during her visit, she met his sister Shweta Singh Kirti and shown the chats with Sushant to her. The proof of the chats between Ankita and Sushant are now has been shared with the Bihar police along with other details.

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and dated for six years before calling it a quit. Today morning, she took to Instagram to share a cyptic message that reads 'Truth Wins'.

On the other hand, Sushant’s father KK Singh has filed a complaint with Bihar police where he has alleged Rhea with ‘abetment of suicide’, cheating, fraud and mentally harassed the actor. She used his credit and debit cards for squandering money and compelled him to take the drastic step. Around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the actor’s bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him. Moreover, all her expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe”, he mentions in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved Supreme Court seeking transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai. She seeks probe by Bihar police on the FIR lodged by Chhichhore actor’s father.