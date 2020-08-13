Actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been at the forefront with Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family in demanding justice for the late actor’s death, has once again shown her support. In her latest post on Instagram, the actor has shared a video originally posted by SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Called up Aamir Khan, Rana Daggubati And Other Stars, Claim New Reports in Sushant Singh Rajput Death case

Shweta is seen asking all to gather support and demand CBI inquiry for SSR. While introducing herself as Sushant’sister, she says that the family deserves to know the truth of the late actor’s death and they request everyone to voice their concerns and pitch for a CBI probe in the case. The caption on Shweta’s video reads, “We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. 🙏 #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR” (sic) Also Read - Aditya Thackeray's Name Allegedly Crops up Again in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case as Rhea Chakraborty's Call Log Shows 'AU' Dialled Multiple Times

While the CBI has taken over the case of abetment to suicide filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna by SSR’s father KK Singh, the Supreme Court is yet to announce its verdict in the case. On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate has also registered a money laundering case against Rhea and others accused in the FIR filed by KK Singh on July 25.

CBI has also begun its investigation by recording the statements of the late actor’s father and sister Neetu Singh in Faridabad. The ED continues to question Rhea, her family, business managers and SSR’s flatmates in the case. The late actor’s sister Meetu Singh was also questioned by the ED on Wednesday.

Sushant died on June 14 and the police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment. After recording statements of over 40 people in the case without registering an FIR, the Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide. The investigation is still on.