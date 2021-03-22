Mumbai: Actor Ankita Lokhande is one of many people who will always end up being talked about if the topic of discussion is Sushant Singh Rajput. The latter died on June 14 last year and the case of his death is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Now, in her latest interview, Ankita has recalled all that she went through in the past few months right after SSR’s death, and the allegations that surfaced later. Also Read - National Film Awards 2021: Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Gets Best Film - Check Full List

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor mentioned that many people asked her why she left Sushant and why she broke up with him. Ankita, who's now in a relationship with Vicky Jain, added that she had to constantly face people objecting to her choice of moving on in her life. She said that she didn't want to talk about these allegations for a long time because she was clear about not discussing her relationship in public.

"I didn't want to talk about my personal relationship publicly. People misunderstood me, today they come to me and say 'you left Sushant'. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. I am not blaming anyone, Sushant made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career, he chose his career and moved on. But for two and a half years I was dealing with so many things," she said.

The Manikarnika star went on to talk about her family’s support at that time. She said she was devastated and didn’t know how to face herself and that’s when her family stepped up. “I was not in that state of mind where I could work because I am not that kind of a girl who can easily move on and get to work. I was not that girl. So for me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me,” she said.

The actor further said that Sushant made his own decision and she didn’t want to stop him from doing that. However, that decision left her scattered. Ankita was quoted as saying, ” was finished, my life was finished, I did not know what to do after that but still, I am not blaming anyone, he chose his ways but my priorities were different, I was craving for love and emotions. I gave him full right that it’s your life but then I was dealing with something very badly and my family stood by me. And I came out very strong and that was a new beginning for me.”

Ankita and Sushant broke up after dating each other for six years. Sushant was later linked with Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier, while speaking in a video addressing the fans of the late actor, Ankita had said that she had suicidal thoughts after breaking up with Sushant, and she received the support of her family to overcome that phase.