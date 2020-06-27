Producer and actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s close friend Sandeep Ssingh has been in the middle of almost every news report written about the late actor’s suicide. Now, in another report published by entertainment portal Spotboye, Sandeep talked about his bonding with SSR and how he can’t bring himself to think about how the late actor’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is dealing with the loss. In the interview with the portal, Sandeep rejected the idea of looking at Rhea Chakraborty as Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend. He mentioned that for him, Ankita is and will always remain the last girl whom the actor loved dearly. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case News: YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Questioned

He revealed that Ankita was totally dedicated to Sushant and nothing could harm him until she was in his life. Sandeep said, "Ankita was not his girlfriend. She has taken the place of his mother in his life. In twenty years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him like nobody else. She could have been the only one who could have saved him. She is used to doing everything rightfully for him."

The producer went on to explain how Sushant and Ankita were once together in a blissful relationship and everything seemed happy ahead. Sandeep said that Ankita's life used to circle around Sushant and there was nothing else important to her in the whole wide world. The producer also said that their relationship was so affectionate that the girl had even decided on to give up her career for Sushant. He said, "I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita. She is highly emotional and she was almost giving up her career at its peak for him. She was big on television and getting films offers also. Even after their break-up jitni films Sushant ki release hoti thi vo har friday pray karti thi that his film should be successful, he should be happy."

Sandeep recalled that the moment he got to know about Sushant hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra, he immediately thought of Ankita and how would she react to the news. The producer said that he kept calling her but she didn’t take anyone’s call for a few hours and then when he visited her residence, she broke down.

Earlier, in an interview with Punjab Kesari’s Bollywood Radka, Sushant’s father revealed that Ankita had visited the family both in Mumbai and Patna post the actor’s demise. He also mentioned that Ankita was the only person he talked to during all these years when Sushant was working in the industry, and he didn’t know any of his other female friends.