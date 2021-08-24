Anniyan remake controversy latest news: Actor Ranveer Singh‘s upcoming movie Anniyan has got embroiled in a huge controversy even before it could go on the floors this year. Anniyan is being remade in Hindi featuring Ranveer in the lead. The original hit movie was produced by Aascar Ravichandran and directed by S Shankar. Earlier this year, when Shankar announced that he’s remaking the movie with producers Jayantilal Gada, all hell broke loose over copyright claims, and now, Ravichandran says he’s moving court against the filming of the remake.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Dances For Deepika Padukone Leaving Her Blushing at Mom's Birthday Party, Fans Ask, 'Is he Seriously Dancing in Inner Wear'?

As reported by the Times of India, Ravichandran has decided to take legal action against both Shankar and Jayantilal Gada. He has already lodged a complaint with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFFCC). The producer maintains that the story of the film belongs to him and no one can create a remake without taking his permission. Ravichandran was quoted as saying, "I am going to court against Shankar and Jayantilal Gada. They cannot make the film without my consent as I own the copyright of the film and no other person has the right over it as I am the author of the movie."

Anniyan was released in 2006 as Aparichit with dubbed Hindi dialogues. Ravichandran has decided to reach the Madras High Court against Shankar and Gada. He said, "SIFCC, which has been supporting me, told me to wait a little longer as they have spoken to the film association in Mumbai. But it is not Shankar who is the producer of the film but Gadaji with whom I need to have a discussion about the project."

Reacting to the news, Shankar, who has maintained a strong stance since the beginning, reiterated that the story does not belong to Ravichandran and he is free to have a remake of his film. He said, "He can say and claim anything, but everyone knows that 'Anniyan' is my movie and I hired him to direct the film."

The original movie features south superstar Vikram in the lead. It was in April this year that Shankar, who had directed the original film, announced a Hindi remake with Jayantilal Gada and Ranveer. The actor hasn’t spoken anything on the issue yet.