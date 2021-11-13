Mumbai: Ayush Sharma is all set for his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth along with Salman Khan. While the movie will be released on November 26, Ayush has now talked about shooting action sequences with Salman. In a recent interview, Ayush revealed that he accidentally kicked Salman once in his stomach while shooting a scene. The actor further added that he panicked following this and kept apologising to Salman, who in turn, asked him to calm down and be okay.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bhagyashree-Salman Recreate Dance on Maine Pyar Kiya’s Iconic Song ‘Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka’ –Watch

Ayush also revealed how Salman is very professional regarding his work and never used a body double during Antim shoot. “He kept me very comfortable and told me that you need to keep your character intact. Every time he saw something he wasn’t happy with, he would do a retake with himself even if the scene could’ve been shot with a stand-up. He would ask me to do it again and punch him again. And, I would say it is your back shot, someone else can do it for you, but Salman did it himself. He told me, ‘You’ve to do this with me’,” Aayush told Times Now. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Proposing to Katrina Kaif in Front of Salman Khan in an Old Video is All Heart

In case you missed Antim trailer:

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Gets Birthday Wish From Bhai Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt Calls Him 'Synonymous With Love'

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. This is for the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be sharing a screen. The film will have a theatrical release and will hit the big screens on November 26, 2021.