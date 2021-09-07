Mumbai: The makers of Antim: The Final Truth have released the much-awaited poster of the movie. The poster features Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in their fierce look.Also Read - Case Filed Against Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet And Other 36 Celebs For Revealing Name of Victim in Disha Rape Case

While the film depicts the daunting rivalry of the dreaded gangster Aayush Sharma and the fierce cop Salman Khan, the poster shows their epic clash. Amid the raging fire, Salman Khan can also be seen dressed as a policeman. Don't forget to notice his turban. Sharing the poster on his official Instagram account, Salman Khan wrote, "Burayi ki ant ka shuruwat. Ganpati Bappa Maurya (The beginning of the end of evil. Ganpati Bappa Maurya)."

Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also shared the poster on his profile and wrote, "Aaj mere liye bohot bada din hai, ummeed hai ke aap sab ko ye poster pasand aaye…Sapne kabhi kabhi sach bhi hote hai (Today is a big day for me, I hope you all like this poster. Sometimes, dreams come true)."

Earlier, the first look of the film surprised the audience across quarters with the remarkable transformation of Aayush from a lean, lovable Gujarati guy-next-door in LoveYatri to the menacing, robust gangster in Antim: The Final Truth.

Following the release of the poster, several fans took to social media appreciating Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma and expressed excitement for the movie. “This is one of the best posters ever,” one of the fans wrote.

This is for the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be sharing a screen. Presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.