Actor Salman Khan has teased his fans with a brand new teaser of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (husband of Arpita Khan). In the latest teaser, Salman, who can be seen as a Sikh man, fights with Aayush in the action film. The clip starts with Aayush flaunting his bare upper body as he runs towards Salman and they get into a full on action sequence. Also Read - Payal Ghosh, Who Accused Anurag Kashyap, Asks Mumbai Police 'Do I Have To Die To Get The Proceedings Going'

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the new teaser and wrote, “Antim begins.. #AntimFirstLook @aaysharma @maheshmanjrekar @skfilmsofficial.” (sic) Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Are Officially Engaged, This is He Has To Say

Watch the teaser here:



Earlier, the makers of the film teased fans with Salman’s first look where he can be seen supporting a turban, kada and sunglasses.

The film is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is produced by Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release in the year 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with Bigg Boss 14. He will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Pathani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. He also has Kick 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in his pipeline. He was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

Aayush Sharma, on the other hand, stepped into Bollywood with 2018 film Loveratri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by Salman Khan. He will also be seen in Lalit Butani’s Kwatha, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle.

