Mumbai: While fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth, a new motion poster has now raised excitement. On Friday, Salman Khan took to social media and introduced fans to the movie’s Rahulia Bhai aka Ayush Sharma. In the poster, Ayush, one of the lead actors of the film, reveals his ripped body and strikingly menacing looks. The poster gives us a glimpse of Rahulia Bhai’s character. It presents the destructive agony and pain that he carries within him, which he also spreads all around him. Aayush stands tall in the foreground of the poster, with a vicious look in his eyes and a gun in his hand, while the background shows corpses lying across the floor.Also Read - TRP Report Week 41: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot Despite Drop In Its Rating, Bigg Boss 15 Fails To Impress

Sharing the poster, Salman Khan wrote, “Antim mein jab Rahul bana Rahulia theatres bhi khul gaye (Theatres were opened when Ayush turned Rahulia for Antim).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, October 19 Highlights: Contestants Target Nishant Bhatt After Nominations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht And Vidhi Pandya Evicted But Was This Elimination Fair?

Earlier, the first look of the film surprised the audience across quarters with the remarkable transformation of Aayush from a lean, lovable Gujarati guy-next-door in LoveYatri to the menacing, robust gangster in Antim: The Final Truth.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. This is for the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be sharing a screen. The film will have a theatrical release and will hit the big screens on November 26, 2021.