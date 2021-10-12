Actor Salman Khan is all set to rule the silver screen with his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, starring actor Aayush Sharma. Now, he has unveiled the release date of the film with a new motion poster. The poster reveals a fierce and aggressive Aayush with a menacing look on his face, ready to face his opponent and take him out! The poster smoothly transitions to Salman, with an equally determined, threatening, yet vicious look in his eyes! He’s not holding back and will go to any extent to prevail over his nemesis.Also Read - Salman Khan's Lawyer From Hit-And-Run Case, Amit Desai, to Represent Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan During Bail Hearing on Wednesday

Check Out The Motion Poster Here:

The roaring action drama is a gripping tale of two powerful men, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, coming from polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster, culminating into fiercely feverish encounters and conflicts between the two. Antim: The Final Truth is the journey of a gangster who wants to rise at any cost against a scheming cop who will plot to foil his plans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Mocks Nikki Tamboli For Supporting Pratik Sehajpal, Asks 'Aapne Kitni Gaali Di Hai'

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will be theatrically released by Zee Studios on November 26, 2021.

