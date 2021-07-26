Mumbai: Anu Malik’s mother Bilquis died on Sunday (July 25) at the age of 86 after suffering a stroke on Thursday ( July 22). She was the wife of music composer Sardar Malik and mother of Anu Malik, Daboo Malik, and Abu Malik, and grandmother of Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik. She was rushed to the Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai where she breathed her last.Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Takes a Dig at Anu Malik Returning to Indian Idol 12: 'Trash Loves Trash'

Music composer Abu Malik, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13, paid his last respects to his mother on Instagram and wrote, "We all hold hands in prayer for my dearest mother. She like all mothers was the greatest living soul on Mother Earth (sic)."

Armaan Malik also remembered his 'dadijaan' and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "Lost my best friend today my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs, and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you (sic)."

Amaal also mourned the death of his grandmother on social media and wrote, "It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I`m glad we could make that happen."

Bilquis Malik was buried at the Santa Cruz Kabrastan on July 26. She is survived by her three sons, daughters-in-law, grandkids including Armaan Malik, music composer Amaal Malik, stand-up comedian, and actor Aadar Malik, Anmol Malik, Ada Malik, and Kashish Malik.