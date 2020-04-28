Director Anubhav Sinha is not known to be a politically correct person, the way most Bollywood directors and actors are. One look at his Twitter account and you know that the man never minces his words in calling a spade a spade. His filmmaking style reflects the same. The director has once again created a buzz by making comments on the entire issue around journalist Arnab Goswami‘s viral video in which he is seen accusing a political party of attacking him on the road when he was in a car with his wife. Also Read - Thappad Director Anubhav Sinha Apologises on Twitter After His Abusive Rant Over Film's Box Office Report

Sinha lashed out at the popular media personality and made some sarcastic tweets, accusing Goswami of inciting communal hatred and maligning the image of a political leader. In one tweet, he also asked the other journalists to give him a Lifetime Achievement Award in all the media awards this year. Check out these tweets made by Sinha:

I have a good idea for all the ‘Journalists’. At one of your Award Functions, or actually all of them this year Give Arnab the Lifetime Achievement Award. Matter Ends!!! Cool na??? — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 27, 2020

Arnab’s video has met with a lot of criticism online with several even calling it propaganda. Meanwhile, Sinha, who was also active in all the anti-CAA protests lately has been doing some incredible work in the movie industry. His social activism aside, Sinha is one of the most relevant directors today. He uses his skills to talk about issues that matter.

In Article 15, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, the director made the audience think about discrimination and how it exists in India at various levels. In Mulk, Sinha touched upon religious discrimination and emerged as a voice that was necessary to be heard in the times when communal hatred was on the rise. In Thappad, that featured Taapsee Pannu, he talked about domestic violence and once again left the audience with something to think about.

