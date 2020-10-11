Veteran singer and BJP member Anup Jalota recently gave his two cents on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Bhajan Samrat said that the actor’s death is not a national issue but a matter between a late actor and his girlfriend who is also an actor. The singer was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “The Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty matter has been projected as a national issue but it is not a national issue. It is about an actor and his girlfriend who also happens to be an actor. It is not a national security issue that should be highlighted thus, and people hit the roads to protest against it. It is a matter related to people’s sentiment.” Also Read - Anup Jalota Comments on Jasleen Matharu's 'Glamorous Dressing', Says he Wouldn't Have Married Her Even at 35

Jalota added that people should hold their sentiments and wait for the final verdict in the case. He said that he had met Sushant a few times and always loved his work. The singer went on to say that one should refrain from turning SSR's death into a national issue.

"He (Sushant Singh Rajput) was a really good actor. I used to admire his work and I have met him on a few occasions. I feel connected to him but we shouldn't make his death a national issue. People related to him are trying to get justice for him, and I feel justice should be served as early as possible, and the truth should emerge," he said.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently in news for commenting on his student, Jasleen Matharu‘s dressing sense. Recently, a few pictures of the two went viral in which they were seen dressed as bride and groom. Jalota first clarified that the pictures were taken from their upcoming movie in which he plays the role of Matharu’s father, and then said that he wouldn’t marry the girl even if he is 35. The veteran singer said, “Her modern and glamorous dressing wouldn’t have been appreciated in my family culture. I am just saying it wouldn’t have gone down well with the people around me. Hum toh dhoti-kurta wale hain (dhoti-wearing man) who sings devotional songs. How would Jasleen’s avatar have been in sync with that?”