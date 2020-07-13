Actor Anupam Kher‘s mother Dulari is admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday. The actor now took to social media to share the latest update on her mother’s health. In a Twitter video posted on Sunday night, the actor revealed that she is feeling better and has been shifted to an isolation ward while his brother – Raju Kher, sister-in-law, and niece continue to be at home under quarantine. Also Read - Anupam Kher Wishes His 'Dearest Kirron' on Her 65th Birthday With a Lovely Note And Some Throwback Pictures

Kher thanked his fans and admirers on social media in the same video and mentioned that it’s a tough phase for the family but he feels stronger than before because of the kind of support his fans have given him. The actor mentioned that he is grateful for those praying for the well-being of his family members. He added that even his mother has sent good wishes to all those who have been praying for her health. Also Read - PM Modi Thanks Anupam Kher's Mother For Asking About His Health as Nation Goes Under Lockdown Due to Coronavirus

The caption on the actor’s video read, “दोस्तों! मेरी माँ दुलारी, भाई राजु, भाभी, और भतीजी के लिए आपने प्यार और शुभकामनाएं भेजी हैं उसके लिए मैं दिल से आपका आभारी हूँ।आपके प्यार भरे संदेशों ने मुझे बहुत शक्ति दी।पर मैं ये भी कहना चाहूंगा कि #SocialDistancing केवल शब्द नही है! इसकी वास्तविकता को समझे।इसे सीरियसली ले।🙏 (Friends, I am grateful to you all for the love and good wishes you have sent for my mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law and niece. Your support has made me stronger. However, I would like to add that ‘social distancing’ is just not a term anymore, understand its reality and take it seriously.” (sic)

On Sunday morning, Kher shared a video informing all about the diagnosis of his mother and other family members. He mentioned that he took his mother for a checkup after she experienced a loss of appetite and found out that she was COVID-19 positive. The actor revealed that three other members of his family were also tested positive.

We wish a speedy recovery for the family!