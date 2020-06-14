Veteran actor Kirron Kher has turned 65 years old today. The actor is currently in Chandigarh and is away from her family. Kirron’s husband and popular actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a lovely birthday wish for his dear wife. He posted a few never-seen-before throwback pictures of Kirron and made a beautiful birthday special post. Also Read - Anupam Kher Celebrates Lives of Two Remarkable Actors Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor in This Video- Watch

Both Anupam and Kirron's son Sikander Kher are in Mumbai. The veteran actor highlighted how they would meet soon and celebrate the day together. Anupam sent love and wishes to his wife with his post. His tweet read, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long & healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh & both @sikandarkher & I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love & prayers! @KirronKherBJP" (sic)

Kirron Kher is the Member of the Parliament from Chandigarh, Punjab. She spends most of her time performing her duties as the elected member from her constituency. Due to the ongoing coronavirus scare, the veteran actor stayed back in Chandigarh when the lockdown was announced while the rest of her family was still in Mumbai.

Kirron is popular for her performance in movies like Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Khoobsurat, Dostana, Veer-Zaara, and Singh Is Kinng among others. The actor has worked with various leading production banners and has been a part of many successful movies. We wish her the best on her birthday!