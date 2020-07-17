Actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari Kher, brother a Raju Kher, sister-in-law, and niece have been tested positive for coronavirus. While his brother and his family have self-quarantined themselves at their residence, his mother is admitted to the isolation ward. Now, Anupam has updated everyone’s health on social media. He has shared that his mother Dulari is doing much better than before. He then added that his brother Raju and two other family members are also much better now. Also Read - Anupam Kher's Mother COVID-19 Update: She is Doing Well, Staying Connected With Her Relatives, Reveals Actor

Anupam Kher took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback picture of his mother decorating the Christmas tree. He expressed his thoughts with a happy photo as he shared a health update with all his fans. "Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind!! #JaiShriRam #Mother #Dulari #OldPic @rajukherofficial @kherreema @vrindakher," he captioned the post.

The legendary actor also shared the health update on Twitter. "Maa pehle se behtar hai. Jai Shri Ram," he wrote in Hindi.

Have a look at the posts here:



Anupam Kher has been sharing COVID-19 updates on social media, starting from when his family tested positive. The actor had told earlier that her mom is not aware that she has COVID but that she has some infection. Anupam also revealed that he had tested negative for the virus.

Apart from Anupam Kher’s Mother and his brother Raju Kher’s family, Bollywood and the television industry have been hit by a coronavirus. Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Parth Samthaan have also been tested positive for COVID-19.