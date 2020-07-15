Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law, and niece have been tested positive for coronavirus. While his brother and his family have self-quarantined themselves at their residence, his mother is admitted to the isolation ward. Now, he took t social media to update his fans about his mother’s health and said that she is doing well in the isolation and is staying connected with the relatives. He also stated that his mother has been checking on his friends Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik among others along with her relatives. Also Read - Anupam Kher Reveals His Mother Dulari Shifted to Isolation Ward, Doing Better

He further adds that he is trying to be fine but there are a few low days too. He captioned the video, “Random thoughts Felt like Sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self! 🙏😍🙏 #DulariRocks #Love #Selfless #Parents #RandomThoughts. (sic)” Also Read - Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari, Brother, Sister-in-Law And Niece Test Positive For Coronavirus, Actor Tests Negative

Watch the video here:



On Sunday, Anupam Kher had revealed that he had tested negative for COVID-19 after hs mother tested positive. He also revealed that his mother has mild symptoms. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video and wrote, “This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.” (sic)

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020



Apart from Anupam Kher’s Mother and his brother Raju Kher’s family, Bollywood and the television industry have been hit by coronavirus. Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Parth Samthaan have also been tested positive for COVID-19.