Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother, sister-in-law and niece have been tested coronavirus positive. While his mother is admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, his brother's family has self-quarantined themselves. Anupam Kher too get himself tested and he has tested negative for coronavirus.

Taking to micro-blogging site, Twitter, he shared a video informing his fans about the same. He captioned it, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed." (sic)

The actor has informed the BMC and the family will be complying with them.

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital. On Sunday morning, Nanavati official said in a statement the actor is admitted to the isolation unit and is stable now. He even mentioned that Abhishek is asymptomatic. Other family members reports are still awaited.

Amitabh confirmed the news and tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t.” (sic)

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!", tweeted Abhishek.

Meanwhile, a team of BMC has also arrived at Jalsa and the sanitisation process is underway.

Veteran actor Rekha’s security guard also tested positive for coronavirus and a portion of the building that resided him has been sealed.