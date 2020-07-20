Actor Anupam Kher finally took a sigh of relief as his mother got discharged from the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus a few days back. The actor took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to reveal that his aged mother is back to the house and the doctors at the Kokilaben Hospital have declared her fit. The actor mentioned that his mother, along with the other members of the family have now been quarantining at home. Also Read - Anupam Kher’s Mother COVID-19 Update: Actor Reveals ‘She is Better Than Before, God is Great’

Kher became emotional while thanking his fans and well-wishers in the video that he posted on social media. As he announced the good news of his mother’s recovery, the actor also added that it has been possible because of the immense love and prayers people sent for him and his family. The actor said that his heart goes out to those who have got more than one member in the family suffering from COVID-19. The actor captioned his Twitter post as, “Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors &

@mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo" (sic)

Along with Kher’s mother, his brother, sister-in-law and niece were also infected with the virus. However, they were advised to quarantine themselves at home and take the necessary precautions. It took around eight days for Kher’s mother to recover from the virus and the doctors have advised her to stay in isolation for the next eight days.

Meanwhile, the Bachchan family continues to be admitted at the Nanavati hospital. While Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek were hospitalised last Saturday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya got admitted on Friday.