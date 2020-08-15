Actor Anupam Kher, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, says he can’t believe that a lively person like SSR could die by suicide. In his latest interview with Times Now, Kher talked about his equation with the late actor, his observations about his personality, and why Mahesh Bhatt‘s name has cropped up in the entire case. Also Read - Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia Khan Makes Explosive Statements Against Mahesh Bhatt, Says he Threatened Her at Funeral of Nishabd Actor

Kher said that both the family and the fans of Sushant including him 'need closure in this case.' The actor said he has nothing to say against Bhatt who allegedly said that SSR was 'going the Parveen Babi way' but he himself doesn't think that the late actor was on drugs or he died of over-drugging. The veteran actor added that he has a lot to thank Bhatt for including his career in the industry and he won't say anything that looks disrespectful towards him.

Kher was quoted saying, "I am thankful to him for what he has done for me. Till he one day comes and tells me, or till he is proven otherwise, I will want to give him the benefit of the doubt, only because of the background that I come from. I am not blind, but I will not say anything. I have been taught by my parents and grandparents to not bite the hands that feed. I am grateful to him."

The Saaransh actor added that Bhatt likes to give advice and maybe in this case, his piece of advice is being misconstrued. “He is a person who likes to give advice, and he has given me advice so many times when I’ve reached out to him. Maybe the advice is right now being construed in such a manner that it is looking very strange and suspicious, but I think he doesn’t need my help, he will deal with his battles,” he said.

Elaborating on his equation with SSR, Kher said that he knew him as someone who wanted to learn and dream bigger than before. He said Sushant used to ask him about foraying in Hollywood and how to have a good command over the English language. The actor, who played the role of SSR’s father in the film, said that he wants to talk about mental illness but he wants to know the truth also.

Sushant died on June 14 at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The police called it a suicide and said that the actor’s body was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Mont Blanc building.