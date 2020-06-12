Director Anurag Basu lost two of his dear colleagues Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan – April this year. The director loved the liveliness of Kapoor and was introduced to it by his friend Ranbir Kapoor. In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Basu revealed that he was among the first persons who got to know about Rishi’s cancer when it was first diagnosed. The reason was also the director’s own fight with cancer. Also Read - 'As You Wave me Goodbye'! Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor With an Emotional Poem a Month After Actor's Demise

Basu was diagnosed with promyelocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2004 when the doctors gave him 'two months to live.' He said that he set short-term goals for him and began his fight with the illness. Basu's wife was seven months pregnant with their first child Ishana and to be able to see his daughter born became his first goal. So when Ranbir told him about his father's diagnosis, he could relate and knew exactly what the family needed then.

Basu revealed that he talked to Ranbir and his family and shared the contact details of his doctor. The Barfi! director said, "I was among the first few to know. We discussed what line of treatment he should take. I shared the number of my doctor with him and they spoke to him and told me what they had decided." Basu also recalled the last time he met Rishi at their residence on Ranbir's birthday. He said it was in September last year when the late actor had returned to India and announced himself cancer-free. The director said he could see the sweet chemistry that Rishi shared with his wife Neetu Kapoor.

“Neetuji spoke about the treatment, Chintuji, like always, was in his element, trying to dig into the cake. Since he was not allowed to have sweets, Neetuji tried to keep him away and this led to a fight between them. It was very cute,” Basu reminisced.

A day before the industry lost Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan also left for his heavenly abode. The director was close to Irrfan and had worked with him in Life in a… Metro. Basu said it was Irrfan who had convinced him to write the sequel to the popular film and he had agreed because of him. “I know I’ll make Metro again, I just wish I could have made it with Irrfan, too,” the director said.