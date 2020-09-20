Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently revealed in his tweet about how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput ‘ghosted’ him a couple of times after agreeing to a project. He also talked about how he had roped in the late actor for Hasee Toh Phasee but he went ahead and signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films. Now, during a conversation with journalist Faye D’Souza, he said that Parineeti Chopra did not want to work with a ‘TV actor’. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'Big Heroes' Flashed Their Genitals And Harassed Her, Supports Payal Ghosh in #MeToo Against Anurag Kashyap

Anurag said, "He was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee) and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said 'I don't want to work with a television actor'. So we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor. And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said 'Why don't you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?' And he disappeared on us." He went on to say that everyone understood that going with YRF was a better deal for Sushant and hence no one opposed it.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Sushant were seen together in Shudh Desi Romance and in Hasee Toh Phasee, she was seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

In 2016, Sushant allegedly ghosted Anurag again. In an interview with NDTV, the filmmaker said, “Years later, in 2016, before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mukesh went to Sushant and said, ‘Anurag has written a script looking for an actor who can play someone based out of Uttar Pradesh.’ Dhoni released, became a success and he never called me back. I was not upset, I moved on, I did Mukkabaaz.”

Anurag went on to said, “Sushant Singh Rajput had six blockbusters. It would take another four years of films not working for him to written off totally. A lot of people at that time didn’t know what he was going through. It is only now that it has come out that he was dealing with depression. But the problem the industry had with him at that time was that he was ghosting people. The problem was not that he would misbehave. People who would meet him would say Sushant Singh Rajput is a great boy, who behaves very well, who is sensitive, who is nice. But he would just ghost and disappear.”

Earlier, Anurag said that Sushant’s manager called him up three weeks before the actor’s death, asking for work. He said that Sushant told his manager, “If you take my name to Anurag, he won’t answer your call”.